Results Wednesday from the second round of the 54-hole Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship at Bermuda Run in Advance. Play will end today.
Top 10
Pos., Name Residence Tot R2
1. Kathryn Carson Mooresville +2 69
2. Morgan Ketchum Winston-Salem +3 74
T3. Kayla Smith Burlington +6 69
T3. Rachel Kuehn Asheville +6 75
T3. Nicole Adam Pinehurst +6 76
6. Anna Morgan Spartanburg, S.C. +7 72
T7. Gina Kim Durham +8 74
T7. Victoria Huskey Greenville, S.C. +8 77
9. Emily Dunlap Greenville, S.C. +9 77
10. Mallory Fobes East Bend +10 75
Others
T11. Hailey Joy Reidsville +11 76
T14. Sasha Hayes Winston-Salem +12 78
T14. Emily Hawkins Lexington +12 78
T18. Carrie Catherine Ganim Greensboro +13 80
26. Lydia Randell Winston-Salem +16 76
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.