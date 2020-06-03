Results Wednesday from the second round of the 54-hole Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship at Bermuda Run in Advance. Play will end today.

Top 10

Pos., Name Residence Tot R2

1. Kathryn Carson Mooresville +2 69

2. Morgan Ketchum Winston-Salem +3 74

T3. Kayla Smith Burlington +6 69

T3. Rachel Kuehn Asheville +6 75

T3. Nicole Adam Pinehurst +6 76

6. Anna Morgan Spartanburg, S.C. +7 72

T7. Gina Kim Durham +8 74

T7. Victoria Huskey Greenville, S.C. +8 77

9. Emily Dunlap Greenville, S.C. +9 77

10. Mallory Fobes East Bend +10 75

Others

T11. Hailey Joy Reidsville +11 76

T14. Sasha Hayes Winston-Salem +12 78

T14. Emily Hawkins Lexington +12 78

T18. Carrie Catherine Ganim Greensboro +13 80

26. Lydia Randell Winston-Salem +16 76

