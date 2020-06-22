It was the right call to cancel homecoming at Winston-Salem State, especially since the COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our state.
The school made the announcement last week, the same day that N.C. A&T also cancelled its homecoming activities. The good news is the games scheduled for homecoming weekend at A&T and WSSU are still on.
There is now way that WSSU can somehow social distance during homecoming because that’s the most attended game every year with nearly 20,000 roaming inside and mostly outside of Bowman Gray Stadium .
As for the other home games that are scheduled, if football is indeed played this fall, there should be plenty of room for fans to spread out at 17,000-seat Bowman Gray Stadium.
Unfortunately one of WSSU’s home games, the opener against UNC Pembroke scheduled for Sept. 5, has been cancelled.
There’s a slight change an opponent could be found to replace UNC Pembroke, according to Etienne Thomas, the athletics director. She told me, however, it has to be the right opponent.
If the Rams don’t find an opponent for that day it will give them an extra week of preparation for what would be their opener the next week at N.C. Central. I keep hoping that game stays on the schedule because I definitely want to see that one in Durham.
One of the stories I’m working on for this weekend is about how WSSU is preparing for when the football players can return to campus.
April Reid, who is the school’s equipment manager, has had Bowman Gray Stadium all to herself these last few weeks as she’s coordinated the effort to make adjustments for the new normal. She admits it won’t be easy to be socially distant in football, but she is trying her best to make it a safe environment.
“It has to be safe for everyone who comes back and that’s our main focus,” Reid said.
Look for that story on the weekend at www.journalnow.com
I’m staying positive that we will actually see some football games this fall.
