King resident wins title
at National Senior Games
Morah Roberts got back on top of her game in June at the National Senior Games. Roberts, a resident of King, won the women’s national championship in horseshoes for competitors in the 90-94 division in Albuquerque, N.M.
It is the second time in the past three senior games that Roberts has won the women’s horseshoes championship.
According to results published on the website for the National Senior Games, Roberts won national championships for her division in 2015 and 2003. She has finished inside the top three 10 times since 1999.
The National Senior Games are held every other year.
Roberts qualified for the 2019 games by winning the North Carolina championship in September 2018. She won the state championship in the 85-89 division. She said she moved up a division because her birthday came between the end of the state games and the start of the national games.
UNC alum Carter to play final season with Hawks
Former UNC standout Vince Carter announced Monday that he will return to play a record 22nd NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks before retiring.
If Carter plays in a game during the 2020 calendar year, he will become the first NBA player to appear in a game during four different decades and will pass Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Robert Parish, and Kevin Willis who all spent 21 seasons in the league.
Carter was the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and won the 1999 Rookie of the Year award with the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-6 guard has spent time with eight different teams over his career and will now return as a mentor to one of the league’s youngest teams in Atlanta.
Carter played in 76 games for the Hawks last season averaging 7.4 points in 17 minutes per contest.
Colts pick up RB Foreman off waviers
The Indianapolis Colts claimed former Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman off of waivers, the team announced on Monday.
The Colts waived running back Keith Ford to open up a roster spot for Foreman. Foreman joins an already crowded running back room in Indianapolis alongside Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins.
The former third-round pick out of Texas has struggled to stay healthy during his NFL career only seeing time in 11 games in his time with the Texans.
Jets trade for guard Lewis to add depth on offensive line
The New York Jets traded a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for offensive lineman Alex Lewis on Monday, pending a physical.
Lewis was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Ravens and started in 10 games last season, but has dealt with injury issues throughout his time in Baltimore, missing 28 games over three seasons.
The former Nebraska Cornhusker was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard for the Ravens, but projects as a reserve in New York.
The Jets have made the offensive line a priority as they were able to coax former Panther Ryan Kalil out of retirement last week.
No. 1 prospect Mobley commits
to Southern Cal
Evan Mobley, a 7-foot center and top prospect in the 2020 college basketball recruiting class committed to play at USC on Monday.
Mobley joins his father, Eric, an assistant coach on the Trojan’s staff and his brother Isaiah, a five-star recruit from the 2019 class and incoming freshman at USC this season.
Wake’s Migliaccio to compete in Pan American Games
Wake Forest junior Emilia Migliaccio is set to represent the United States this week in the Pan American Games.
The competition will be held August 8-11 at Country Club Villa in Lima, Peru, featuring 64 golfers, 32 male and 32 female. Migliaccio is one of four Americans competing.
As a sophmore Migliaccio earned 1st team All-American honors for the Demon Deacons.