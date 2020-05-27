ECU, ODU agree to six-game football series
East Carolina and Old Dominion, two programs separated by only 120 miles, have agreed to a six-game home-and-home football series beginning in 2022.
The Pirates and Monarchs will meet at ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022, and again in 2029 and 2031, while squaring off at ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium during the 2024, 2027 and 2030 seasons.
The two teams have played on three prior occasions — twice in Greenville and once in Norfolk — with East Carolina owning a 3-0 edge.
Former Georgetown guard picks Texas Tech
Georgetown guard Mac McClung, arguably the top available transfer on the market, announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com.
McClung chose the Red Raiders over a final group that also included Wake Forest, Memphis, Auburn, BYU, USC and Arkansas. Wake Forest was considered the favorite when McClung left Georgetown, due to his relationship with Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes, who gave McClung his first scholarship offer in high school when Forbes was at East Tennessee State.
McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard from Virginia, averaged 15.7 points and 2.4 assists in 21 games last season.
MLB players will take time to respond to plan
Baseball players will take at least a few days and possibly until next week to respond to Major League Baseball’s proposed sliding scale of salary slashing for a pandemic-delayed season in ballparks without fans.
Stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose the most under the proposal teams made Tuesday, about 77% of the $36 million each they were set to be paid this season.
A big leaguer earning $1 million or less would keep at least 43% of his salary under the six-tier scale and $200 million for players contingent on the postseason being completed. About 460 of approximately 900 players on rosters and injured lists when spring training was stopped in mid-March due to the new coronavirus make $1 million or less. Trout and Cole would be cut to about $8 million each. Colorado’s Nolan Arenado would drop from $35 million to $7.84 million.
