App State volleyball’s Bickley wins conference award
For the second straight week, Appalachian State setter Sam Bickley has been named Sun Belt Volleyball Freshman of the Week.
Bickley earned the award last week along with teammate Emma Reilly, who was named the Sun Belt Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Bickley is the first Mountaineer to win Sun Belt Freshman of the Year twice in a season since Kara Spicer did it during the 2017 season.
In Appalachian’s road wins this week, Bickley had 91 assists, 12 digs and four kills.
In the Mountaineers’ 3-2 comeback victory Friday against Louisiana, she dished out 55 assists and had six digs and a block. She followed up that with 36 assists, six digs and two block assists in a 3-0 win against Louisiana-Monroe.
Bickley leads the conference with 652 assists and is second in the league in assist average at 10.52.
Lowry, Raptors agree on extension
Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season.
Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN. Lowry and the Raptors had been talking for some time about this, so the extension was not unexpected.
The star guard was entering the final year of a $100 million, three-year deal. But now he’ll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what’s likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.
Lowry is entering his 14th NBA season and his eighth with the Raptors, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. He’s been an All-Star the last five seasons. He averaged 14.2 points and a career-best 8.7 assists last season while helping Toronto win its first NBA title.
