Warriors GM moves on
from Durant with appreciation
Bob Myers has accepted Kevin Durant‘s departure for the Brooklyn Nets with an appreciation for all the superstar forward accomplished with the franchise, even if the Golden State general manager would have loved to keep Durant around a little longer.
“I have a peace about it,” Myers said Monday as he discussed the Warriors’ flurry of moves in free agency.
And Myers doesn’t think he would do anything differently in an attempt to keep Durant, who told Myers he was ready for a new chapter after winning championships with the Warriors in 2017 and ‘18 as NBA Finals MVP both years.
“You do the best you can,” Myers said. “I think all along, to me it was a blessing that he came, that he wanted to be a part of this. This is a guy who can move in whatever direction he wants because of his talent. He came and he delivered.
In my opinion he was everything we could have asked for.”
Myers sat down with Durant for a lengthy conversation in New York ahead of Durant’s Instagram announcement on June 30 that he would sign with the Nets. Durant is likely to miss a year as he recovers from surgery on a ruptured right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.
Simmons agrees
to max deal with 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
The Sixers were knocked out of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight season.
Receiver Bryant applies
for reinstatement
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant applied for reinstatement to the NFL on Monday. The NFL imposed an indefinite suspension on Bryant in December for violations of the league’s drug policy.
Bryant, who will turn 28 this season, was a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Clemson in 2014. The wide receiver has missed 36 of his teams last 80 regular season games.
U.S. and Mexico to play
friendly in New Jersey
The United States and Mexico will face off Sept. 6 in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Mexico defeated the U.S. in the Gold Cup by a score of 1-0 just over a week ago on July 7; Mexico leads the all-time series with a record of 35-19-15.
The last friendly between the two came in September 2018 in Nashville, with the U.S. winning 1-0. The upcoming match will mark the 70th meeting between the two countries.