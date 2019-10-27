Bishop McGuinness girls doubles team loses in championship
Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli of Bishop McGuinness lost in the NCHSAA Class 1-A girls tennis doubles championship Saturday to Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armstead 7-5, 7-6 (6) at Cary Tennis Park.
Cortes and Petrangeli reached the final by defeated Vedika Birla and Lauren McClure of Raleigh Charter 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. Sison and Armstead defeated East Surry’s Sarah Mann and Tara Martin 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.
In Class 2-A also at Cary Tennis Park, Jessica Fuchs of Oak Grove lost to Carrboro’s Lauren Baddour 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5 in the single semifinals. Baddour defeated McCullough Perry of Hendersonville 6-0, 6-4 in the singles championship.
The Oak Grove doubles team of Marlie Stephenson and Chloe Bethea lost to Newton Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. Wolgemuth and Cummings defeated Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley and Anna Trace of Hendersonville 6-0, 6-3 in the championship.
Courage wins NWSL title
Debinha scored in the fourth minute and the North Carolina Courage went on to beat the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 on Sunday for their second straight National Women’s Soccer League title.
Jessica McDonald, Crystal Dunn and Sam Mewis added goals for the Courage, which won the NWSL Shield for the third straight year with a league-best 15-5-4 regular-season record. The Courage beat Reign FC 4-1 in extra time in the semifinals.
The Red Stars had a six-game winning streak heading into the final, including a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns in the semifinal.
Debinha’s rebound shot got past Red Stars goal keeper Alyssa Naeher to open scoring early before McDonald’s header off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 26th minute. After Dunn scored in first-half stoppage time, Mewis added a goal off a long ball from Abby Dahlkemper in the 61st.
North Carolina’s four goals were the most in an NWSL title match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.