Krispy Kreme reverses course, allows student resale service
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.
The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the 21-year-old Gonzalez also announced the deal on his Facebook page, adding that he’s “pumped” to continue his business.
Last week, Krispy Kreme told Gonzalez to stop the resell venture because it created a liability for the company.
The confectionary giant said in its statement Monday that the “temporary stoppage” was to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.
Trump honors World Series champions
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump mostly stuck to sports Monday while honoring the World Series champion Washington Nationals, who had a handful of players skip the White House visit.
Amid an impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill and Washington feting its first Major League Baseball champion since 1924, Trump hugged Kurt Suzuki after the catcher put on a “Make America Great Again” hat. Trump received a No. 45 Nationals jersey from first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, applauding the team’s first title and calling it a “comeback story for the ages.”
“Everyone fell in love with Nats baseball,” Trump said during the half-hour ceremony on the South Lawn attended by thousands of fans. “That’s all they wanted to talk about — that and impeachment. I like Nats baseball more.”
Reliever Sean Doolittle, who along with his wife has worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans and supports gay rights, did not attend the event. Also among those not listed as attending were National League MVP finalist Anthony Rendon, outfielders Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor, and pitchers Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero.
Principal owner Mark Lerner was the only member of the ownership group listed as attending.
Eighteen of the 25 players on Washington’s World Series roster decided to go.
Trump expected to attend football game
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between top-ranked Alabama and LSU. The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the game.
It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.
Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr. takes plea deal
VISTA, Calif. — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and to sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker in a deal that spared him the possibility of life in prison. In exchange for his plea, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison for the two charges and dismiss the others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.