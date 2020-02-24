Frank Spencer Pepsi Mount Tabor WS Prep

Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) shoots over Mount Tabor senior forward Jakob Moore (2) in the fourth quarter of the Pepsi bracket championship of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 28 at the Joel Coliseum.

Winston-Salem Prep is coming off a loss to East Surry in the Northwest 1-A tournament championship, the program's first lost final in more than a decade.

T.J. Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, had a team-high 17 points in that loss with Stephen Minor adding 16 and Anthony Sellars scoring 15. Those three standouts are returnees from last season's team that reached the third round of the Class 1-A playoffs and lost to state champion Bishop McGuinness.

Elkin has amassed its most wins in a season since 2012-13, when the team finished 20-8 under Kenneth Abrams. The Buckin' Elks lost in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A tournament championship to West Wilkes, the Blackhawks' first finals win since 1991. Austin Longworth, a 6-foot-4 senior, led Elkin with 20 points.

