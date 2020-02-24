Winston-Salem Prep is coming off a loss to East Surry in the Northwest 1-A tournament championship, the program's first lost final in more than a decade.
T.J. Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, had a team-high 17 points in that loss with Stephen Minor adding 16 and Anthony Sellars scoring 15. Those three standouts are returnees from last season's team that reached the third round of the Class 1-A playoffs and lost to state champion Bishop McGuinness.
Elkin has amassed its most wins in a season since 2012-13, when the team finished 20-8 under Kenneth Abrams. The Buckin' Elks lost in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A tournament championship to West Wilkes, the Blackhawks' first finals win since 1991. Austin Longworth, a 6-foot-4 senior, led Elkin with 20 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.