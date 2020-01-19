Why the Blue Devils lost: A slow start plagued the Blue Devils, allowing the Tigers to jump out to a 12-0 lead. The Blue Devils’ struggles lasted the whole first half, scoring only 14 points in the opening 20 minutes. Clemson’s ability to dominate the early part of the game was enough to win, despite losing the final quarter 27-15.
Key performers
Duke: Leaonna Odom 20 points, 4 rebounds; Haley Gorecki 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.
Clemson: Kendall Spray 16 points, 12 rebounds; Amari Robinson 16 points, 9 rebounds.
Notable: The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Blue Devils against Clemson. ... The Blue Devils’ 14 first-half points were a season low.
Records
Duke: 9-9, 3-4 ACC
Clemson: 7-11, 3-4 ACC
Up next
Duke: at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Thursday
Clemson: at Miami, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
