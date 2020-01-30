WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107 on Thursday night.
Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Beal, who had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years, failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time.
He was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and his fifth 3 came in the middle of a 13-0 run that gave Washington an 82-74 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.
Beal also made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line and scored more than 30 for the fifth straight game.
Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Isaiah Thomas had 18 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 12 for Washington, which began a six-game homestand.
Tip-ins
Hornets: Just two of their wins have come against teams that are above .500. ... Scored 107 points against Washington, which allowed 303 points in its previous two games. ... F P.J. Washington, who had 15 points, left in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle.
Wizards 121, Hornets 107
CHARLOTTE — Bridges 8-17 4-4 23, Washington 7-10 1-4 15, Zeller 3-9 3-5 9, Graham 4-13 0-0 11, Rozier 8-21 4-4 21, Hernangomez 6-8 0-0 12, M.Williams 1-3 0-2 2, Co.Martin 3-6 0-0 7, Monk 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 43-99 12-19 107.
WASHINGTON — Beal 7-16 14-15 34, Bonga 3-7 2-2 9, Mahinmi 3-5 0-0 6, Payton II 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 6-14 2-2 18, Bertans 1-8 3-3 6, Bryant 9-11 3-4 21, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 5-12 1-1 12, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 41-86 25-27 121.
Charlotte 33 27 19 28 — 107 Washington 26 29 31 35 — 121
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-30 (Bridges 3-7, Graham 3-11, Monk 1-4, Rozier 1-7), Washington 14-37 (Beal 6-12, Thomas 4-10, Bonga 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertans 1-6). Fouled Out—Charlotte None, Washington 1 (Mahinmi). Rebounds—Charlotte 38 (Rozier, Zeller 7), Washington 57 (Beal 9). Assists—Charlotte 32 (Graham 8), Washington 24 (Beal 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 24, Washington 22. A—15,013 (20,356)
