Appalachian State will start the 2019 football season without its star wide receiver.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Friday that Corey Sutton is suspended for the first game of the season following his marijuana possession charge from June.
"Corey Sutton has been suspended for the Aug. 31 season opener for a violation of team rules," Drinkwitz said in a statement from App State athletics.
The Mountaineers open with back-to-back home games. App State starts Drinkwitz’s debut season with East Tennessee State on Aug. 31, followed by a matchup against Charlotte on Sept. 7.
The suspension follows Sutton’s arrest on June 7. Sutton was pulled over due to a headlight being out on his car. The traffic stop resulted in Sutton admitting that he previously smoked, as well as the discovery of more marijuana.
Last year was Sutton’s first playing with App State. Now a redshirt junior, he sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Kansas State.
Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes last season to go along with 44 receptions and 773 receiving yards. He also started all 13 of App State’s games.
In the 2018 season opener, Sutton had two catches of 30 yards or longer that ultimately set up touchdowns.
The following week, he put on a display in his hometown during an away game in Charlotte. Sutton caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yard score in the fourth quarter where Sutton broke away from a cluster of 49ers.