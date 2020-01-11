Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA ALAMANCE ANSON CHATHAM CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DURHAM FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HARNETT HOKE LEE MONTGOMERY MOORE ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH RICHMOND SCOTLAND STANLY VANCE WAKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALBEMARLE, ANGIER, APEX, ARCHDALE, ASHEBORO, BUIES CREEK, BURLINGTON, CAMP MACKALL, CARRBORO, CARTHAGE, CARY, CHAPEL HILL, CREEDMOOR, DUNN, DURHAM, ELLERBE, ERWIN, FAYETTEVILLE, FRANKLINTON, GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HENDERSON, HIGH POINT, HILLSBOROUGH, HOPE MILLS, KITTRELL, KNIGHTDALE, LAURINBURG, LEXINGTON, LILLINGTON, LOUISBURG, MEBANE, OXFORD, PINEHURST, PITTSBORO, POLKTON, RAEFORD, RALEIGH, ROCKINGHAM, ROUGEMONT, ROXBORO, SANFORD, SILER CITY, SOUTHERN PINES, SPRING LAKE, THOMASVILLE, TROY, WADESBORO, WAGRAM, WAKE FOREST, AND WINSTON-SALEM.