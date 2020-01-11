Men
Texas State 82
Appalachian State 57
Why the Mountaineers lost
The Mountaineers allowed the Bobcats to run rampant from behind the 3-point line, knocking down 10 threes on 50% shooting.
App State also failed to take care of the basketball, turning over the ball 15 times.
Stars
App State: Justin Forrest 23 points, 8-of-16 FG; Hunter Seacat 9 points, 3 rebounds.
Texas State: Nijal Pearson 22 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Harrell 15 points.
Records
App State: 9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt
Texas State: 10-8, 3-4 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs Arkansas St., 7 p.m. Thursday
Texas State: at LA-Monroe, 8 p.m. Thursday
Women
Appalachian State 73
Texas State 65
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers stormed back in the fourth quarter, coming back from down 10 to force overtime. From there, it was all App State as they began overtime with a 10-0 run.
Stars
App State: Pre Stanley 25 points, 6 rebounds; Haile McDonald 17 points.
Texas State: Da’Nasia Hood 18 points, 7 rebounds.
Records
App State: 4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt
Texas State: 7-8, 0-4 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Arkansas St., 8 p.m. Thursday
Texas State: vs LA-Monroe, 8 p.m. Thursday
