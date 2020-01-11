Men

Texas State 82

Appalachian State 57

Why the Mountaineers lost

The Mountaineers allowed the Bobcats to run rampant from behind the 3-point line, knocking down 10 threes on 50% shooting.

App State also failed to take care of the basketball, turning over the ball 15 times.

Stars

App State: Justin Forrest 23 points, 8-of-16 FG; Hunter Seacat 9 points, 3 rebounds.

Texas State: Nijal Pearson 22 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Harrell 15 points.

Records

App State: 9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt

Texas State: 10-8, 3-4 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: vs Arkansas St., 7 p.m. Thursday

Texas State: at LA-Monroe, 8 p.m. Thursday

Women

Appalachian State 73

Texas State 65

Why the Mountaineers won

The Mountaineers stormed back in the fourth quarter, coming back from down 10 to force overtime. From there, it was all App State as they began overtime with a 10-0 run.

Stars

App State: Pre Stanley 25 points, 6 rebounds; Haile McDonald 17 points.

Texas State: Da’Nasia Hood 18 points, 7 rebounds.

Records

App State: 4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt

Texas State: 7-8, 0-4 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at Arkansas St., 8 p.m. Thursday

Texas State: vs LA-Monroe, 8 p.m. Thursday

