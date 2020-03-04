PITTSBURGH 67, NOTRE DAME 65: Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame’s ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 for its second-ever victory in the ACC tournament.
Pitt (5-25) snapped a 12-game skid in the series, dating to Feb. 3, 2009, and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish. The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi 58-50 on Nov. 30.
The No. 15 seed Panthers play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech (19-10) in the second round today.
CLEMSON 71, MIAMI 56: Kobi Thornton scored a game-high 27 points, leading the Clemson charge past the Miami Hurricanes to garner their first win since January 19. The Tigers led by four after the first half, but began to break away in the third quarter, ending the period on a 13-3 run. Clemson, which came in as the 14th seed, will face No. 6 seed Boston College tonight.
