Ethan's welcome letter

Ethan Joyce opted out of writing a column for this newsletter after pulling an all-nighter in Lafayette. That’s not nearly as fun as you might think.

He will get back to his typical schedule on Monday, when, hopefully, his wit return as well.

Don't miss the latest in the Journal's App State football coverage:

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments