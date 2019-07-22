Ten artists have been chosen as the first to be honored in Winston-Salem’s Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame.
The Walk of Fame honors deceased Winston-Salem residents who made a significant contribution in music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, television, or radio, the city said in a news release Monday. Each honoree will be recognized with a brass medallion embedded in the sidewalk outside the Benton Convention Center. The medallions will be unveiled at 9 a.m. Friday in Winston Room 3A at Benton.
Inaugural honorees are The “5” Royales, a pioneering musical group that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015; John Iuele, a musician and conductor; Larry Leon Hamlin, founder of the N.C. Black Repertory Company and the National Black Theatre Festival; R. Philip Hanes Jr., an arts patron and philanthropist; William S. Scales, a film producer, theater owner and impresario; Chris Murrell, a singer and recording artist; Robert L. Wise Sr., a radio evangelist; Doris Pardington, a director and theater company manager; John Henry Heath, a singer and actor; and Norman Johnson, a musician, conductor and opera director.
The honorees must have lived in Winston-Salem for at least five years, exhibited excellence in their field for at least five years and made distinguished contributions to the community.
The city’s Memorial Walk of Fame Nominating Committee accepts and reviews nominations for the Walk of Fame once a year. The committee is a panel of citizens representing various artistic disciplines and fields within the entertainment industry.
The committee recommends honorees to Mayor Allen Joines and the Winston-Salem City Council.