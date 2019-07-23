Jeryl Prescott, an actress who was a longtime Winston-Salem resident, is one of the stars of “Swamp Thing,” a horror drama on the DC Universe streaming service. The series, which was filmed in Wilmington, was unfortunately canceled by DC Universe after only one episode had been shown, but new episodes continue to be released weekly on the service (the third of 10 episodes was just released on Friday). She plays Madame Xanadu, an enigmatic sorceress.

