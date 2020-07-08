GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the postponement of another Broadway show at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
"Come From Away," originally scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 4, has been rescheduled for Dec. 28, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.
Ticket-buyers should hold on to their current tickets, which will be honored at the new date. The days of the week will match up to the original days (Tuesday through Sunday evening), so patrons will attend the performance they originally purchased.
For example, if a buyer has a ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the buyer will now attend on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
This marks the second show in the six-show series to be rescheduled in the Broadway series for the Tanger Center, the new downtown performing arts venue at 300 N. Elm St.
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" originally was scheduled to open the Broadway series from May 26 to 31, 2020.
But then the coronavirus pandemic and a government ban on large gatherings postponed the opening of the Tanger Center, as well as the musical.
"Beautiful" now is scheduled for June 1 to 6, 2021.
The Tanger Center's opening date has not been announced.
With the postponement of "Come From Away," the first musical now scheduled in the Tanger Center's Broadway series is "Wicked," from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6 of this year.
Others are:
• "Disney's The Lion King," March 2 to 14, 2021.
• "Dear Evan Hansen," April 6 to 11, 2021
• "Mean Girls," May 4 to 9, 2021.
To learn more, go online to tangercenter.com/broadway-packages/2020-21-broadway-season
