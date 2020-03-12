Here are some postponements and cancellations in the Triad due to coronavirus concerns:
March
Well-Spring retirement community has canceled or postponed its public events through March to protect its residents and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
March 12
The ACC men's basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum has been canceled.
Tailgate Zone activities through Saturday at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex have been canceled.
Say Yes Guilford is canceling all public events in March including Cash for College & Scholarships (March 12) and Say Yes to College (March 19). April events are to go on as scheduled.
GreenHill, the art gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, has postponed the lecture with Susan Sterling, director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, that had been scheduled for this evening. A new date will be announced in the future.
The Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball tournament, which started Wednesday at Elon University, has been canceled.
A community meeting with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Griffin Recreation Center has been canceled.
March 13
The free KC and The Sunshine Band concert at White Oak Amphitheatre has been canceled.
Java with Justin is canceled.
The grand reopening ceremony of the renovated Trotter Active Adult Center is canceled. The reopening of the center is to be announced.
March 14
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has canceled the ACC Tournament Town downtown street festival.
Greensboro Family History Day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greensboro has been postponed to the fall. For information, visit GreensboroFHC.com.
The Mr. Bill show at The Blind Tiger has been canceled.
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
Asheboro Sunset Series event with speed painter Tim Decker is canceled.
The Battle of Guilford Courthouse is canceled.
March 15
Greensboro Green Day scheduled for LeBauer Park has been canceled.
The Donna Hughes performance at St. Paul's Museum in Randleman is canceled.
The Battle of Guilford Courthouse is canceled.
March 16
PEN America’s workshop on media literacy and disinformation at the Greensboro Public Library’s Glenwood branch was originally scheduled for Feb. 20 and has been postponed again because of health concerns. The new date has not been announced.
March 17
The Asheboro Kiwanis has postponed its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day to the fall. For information, visit www.asheborokiwanis.
United States Navy Band National Tour planned for Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center has been canceled.
March 18
Randolph County Fallen Officer Memorial Monument dedication ceremony is postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
March 19
An event by the NC Unit of the Herb Society of America event to be held at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has been canceled.
Lunch and Learn gerontology program at UNCG has been postponed to the fall semester.
A lecture by visual artist Ann Hamilton at UNCG has been canceled.
A community meeting with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Brown Recreation Center has been canceled.
March 24
The Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville has been canceled. For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
March 25
The Commonheart show at The Blind Tiger has been postponed until September.
Community Speaker Series featuring Misty Copeland has been canceled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
March 26
UNCG's Memes at the Museum event at Weatherspoon Art Museum has been canceled.
March 28
Dan + Shay's concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be postponed until Sept. 12.
March 31
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
April
UNCG has canceled its annual International Festival, which was scheduled to be held on campus April 4.
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. For a full list of canceled events, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
The High Point Market has postponed its spring event, which was scheduled for April 25-29, until early June. A specific date has not been set.
