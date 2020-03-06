Tanger (copy) (copy) (copy)

Tony Williams, owner of Diamond Life Concerts, listens Monday as Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, talks about the first acting appearing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Please take a few minutes to take our NEW survey about the soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and how it might affect your attendance at other performance venues.

If you took a similar survey between Feb. 20 and 26, please take this one, too. We started over because of a problem with the first survey.

Thanks for your patience and feedback!

To take the survey, click here.

- Cindy Loman, News & Record editor

