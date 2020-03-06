Please take a few minutes to take our NEW survey about the soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and how it might affect your attendance at other performance venues.
If you took a similar survey between Feb. 20 and 26, please take this one, too. We started over because of a problem with the first survey.
Thanks for your patience and feedback!
To take the survey, click
here. - Cindy Loman, News & Record editor
Tanger Groundbreaking
Dignitaries use gold-colored shovels to toss sand for the symbolic ground breaking on April 26, 2017. They are (from left) Matt Brown, Kathy Manning, Steven Tanger, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Henry Frye and Walker Sanders.
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Major donor Steven Tanger makes an emotional remark about his mother, Doris, during the ground-breaking ceremony on April 26, 2017 for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. He’s joined by Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown and a chief fundraiser, Kathy Manning.
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Gvernor Roy Cooper shakes hands with Andrew Tanger, son of Steven Tanger, before a groundbreaking ceremony at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC on April 26, 2017.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Walker Sanders looks on as Mayor Nancy Vaughan hugs Greensboro Coliseum director’s Matt Brown before a groundbreaking ceremony at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC on April 26, 2017.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Gov. Roy Cooper greets Doris Tanger
before the ceremony
. The arts center, he said later, will be a quality-of-life magnet that will attract new businesses.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Donors applaud a speaker’s remarks. One lead donor, Steven Tanger, predicted the arts center will draw thousands of visitors.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Greensboro City Council members take part in ceremonial shovel of dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC on April 26, 2017.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Groundbreaking
Caroline Tanger, Schutser Tanger, Andrew Tanger and Doris Tanger applaud during remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC on April 26, 2017.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Tanger Center construction 2018
Construction underway on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts site on North Elm Street, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
201808xxg_nws_tanger graphic
An overall view of the construction site of the Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro, NC on August 8, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
201808xxg_nws_tanger graphic
An overall view of the construction site of the Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro, NC on August 8, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
201808xxg_nws_tanger graphic
Construction workers work at the site of the future Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro, NC on August 8, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
201808xxg_nws_tanger graphic
A construction worker puts a beam in place at the construction site of the Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro, NC on August 8, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex, leads a tour of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Brady Services CEO Jim Brady tours the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction continues at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People look into the lobby as a construction crew works at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People get a look at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center (copy)
Construction at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger
Tony Williams, owner of Diamond Life Concerts, listens as Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, talks about the first acting appearing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
