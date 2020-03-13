Updated 8:43 p.m.
GREENSBORO — While Guilford County Schools plans to hold classes on Monday, district leaders said Friday afternoon they also are planning for the likelihood of an eventual closure that could last four to eight weeks or more.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in an interview that given how COVID-19 is spreading it looks inevitable they would have to close at least several schools, and potentially the entire district, for that long. They are investigating possibilities for online learning, while making clear that they are not well-equipped for such a sudden switch.
She said they were looking at a hybrid model, where most district school buildings would close, but a few would remain open and serve the children of health care workers and first responders, among others. Children at those schools would likely also participate in online education, she said, but with the supervision of onsite teachers.
Contreras spoke about the district's response to the virus during and after an emergency meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education early Friday afternoon. Board members voted to give Contreras additional powers to suspend school board policies as appropriate for the emergency as she sees fit. These policies include student attendance, the school calendar, community use of facilities and staff attendance.
District administrators said at the meeting they planned Friday to order 5,300 iPads they could loan to students. That's not enough, Contreras said, to provide for their estimated 14,000 or so students who do not have access to a device they could use for online learning from home, but the roughly $3 million cost was all they could afford with the money they had immediately available. She said they would look to prioritize loaning the devices to groups like graduating seniors and students from high-poverty schools.
She talked about also potentially recruiting school bus drivers to deliver meals to students who need them.
Contreras said the district is following guidance posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website in continuing to plan to keep schools open for now, despite decisions by some other North Carolina school districts to close now for a short period. That guidance said their data suggest short-term school closures early in a pandemic do not usefully reshape it.
The CDC offered three possible useful roles for school closure: a few days to decontaminate and to trace who an infected person had contact with for school-based cases, a couple of weeks in response to high absenteeism of staff and students, or four to eight weeks or more as part of a "community mitigation strategy" at a point where there's substantial community spread of the virus.
She stressed that school closure is likely to hurt the most vulnerable students the most: those in poverty, those who receive treatment at school, those experiencing domestic abuse and those who are homeless or living in group homes, among others.
The district did close two schools for cleaning on Friday: Northern High School and Gateway Education Center. In each case, Contreras said, they learned of a person associated with the school who is self-monitoring for COVID-19.
That means the person does not have any symptoms, but had contact with someone who may have the virus, she said.
Guilford County officials have said they would not be releasing information on any possible or confirmed cases of the virus locally.
As of late Friday, the state did not list any coronavirus cases in Guilford County, but it is limiting updates to its online list to once a day and not releasing confirmations any other way. The next update is slated for Saturday morning.
Board member Winston McGregor asked at Friday's meeting about what the school district would tell families that might choose to keep a child home out of concern about getting COVID-19. School administrators said that, as always, parents have the right to keep their children home. They said they are in contact with the state Board of Education to try to figure out how they would code those absences.
Basically, that's whether the absences could be considered excused or not. School systems aren't allowed to just declare an excused absence, however, district leaders urged parents who are pulling out children for medical reasons to let officials know.
The board's legislative committee is gearing up to seek flexibility and help from legislators and state officials on a wide variety of issues that are suddenly stumbling blocks. For one example among many, students set to graduate who need a career education credit from helping out at a nursing home, but now it's not appropriate to send them to one.
Most board member questions at the meeting were about how to manage a potential closure and the impact it would have on students and staff. Board member Darlene Garrett also asked about the wisdom of choosing not to close now.
"I really came here today thinking that we were going to close our schools, and I understand that is a huge impact on so many people," she said. "I’ll just tell you I’ve been doing a lot of reading and a lot of it does recommend closing schools to stem the epidemic ... I’m concerned about our community. I don’t want to see this spread; I want it to be stopped as soon as possible."
Iulia Vann interim director of Guilford's health department, told Garrett that if cases in the schools occur the department would follow up with the contacts of any people who are diagnosed.
"At this time since we don’t have any cases, we definitely aren't seeing community spread, I feel like following the CDC recommendations, that’s what we are supporting right now,” Vann said, adding that could change as the situation unfolds.
