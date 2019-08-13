GREENSBORO — Two schools will get new principals when the academic year starts later this month.
Marcy Roan will become principal at Southern Middle School and Jessica Bohn returns to Gibsonville Elementary where she served as principal from 2011-16, Guilford County Schools said late Tuesday in a news release.
Roan has been principal at Gibsonville Elementary since 2016. She also served as an assistant principal at Ferndale Middle and as a Mission Possible specialist and academic coach, the district said. She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master's of education in literacy from UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor's in early childhood education from Mansfield University.
After leaving Gibsonville Elementary in 2016, Bohn served as an education contractor and consultant and worked with the district in its summer programming. She has a post master's certification in school administration from High Point University and a master's of education in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor's in geography from UNC-CH.