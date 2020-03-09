Want to go?

What: Guilford County Board of Education meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point

On TV: Meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum (Channel 2). Replays air at 1 and 7 p.m. the next day and at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Want to be heard? Speakers can address the board for three minutes during the comment period. Speakers must sign up before the meeting or by calling (336) 370-8100 before 5 p.m.

Get the agenda: www.gcsnc.com/Page/1811