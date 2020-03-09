GREENSBORO — Guilford school administrators are set to give a report on emergency preparations for coronavirus at Tuesday's Guilford County Board of Education meeting in High Point.
Wanda Legrand, the schools' chief student services officer, said Friday that school district staff were working on a COVID-19 response plan they would publish this week. She said they would brief the board on the plan at the meeting.
One of the first things the schools did a couple weeks ago was to order additional cleaning supplies in anticipation of heavy demand for them across the county, Legrand said. She said they conducted trainings with custodians, cafeteria managers and others last week to review how to clean common touchpoints like doorknobs, desks, keyboards, bus seats and art supplies.
Legrand also said the district produced and distributed new posters to schoolswith the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's procedures for how to wash hands.
Elementary schools typically have handwashing signs in their schools, Legrand said, but she said they wanted to make sure students and staff had the info from the CDC. At the same time, she said, they sent out a message to schools asking them to remind students and staff about wellness strategies like washing hands for 20 seconds and coughing into their inner elbows or a tissue.
She stressed the district has been talking and meeting for the last two to three weeks with the Guilford County health department and with emergency management, and she has been reassured by how responsive they've been to the district.
"So if something happens in Guilford County or Guilford County Schools, it's a conversation immediately with them," she said.
