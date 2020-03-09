Correction Mar 9, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CORRECTION Randolph Childress was incorrectly identified in a photo caption that appeared on Page A6 in Sunday’s Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caption Photo Correction Publishing Journal Page Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list. Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say Autopsy: Man died from gunshot wound to chest in Hanes Mall shooting Kernersville man charged with trafficking in cocaine following Sunday's vehicle chase, BMW crash Voters OK sales tax increase on promise of increasing teacher pay Promotions promotion RiverRun VIP Experience Contest Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem. promotion Readers Choice We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
