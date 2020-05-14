Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner
3. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
11. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
12. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
13. “Someone Like You” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
14. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol.2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Incomparable” by Bella/Bella (Gallery)
6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
8. “The House of Kennedy” by Patterson/Fagen (Little, Brown)
9. “The Lincoln Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)
10. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
11. “What Makes a Marriage Last” by Thomas/Donahue (HarperOne)
12. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)
13. “In Awe” by John O’Leary (Currency)
14. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)
15. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook Press)
Paperback
1. “Shadow Flight” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
3. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
7. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
8. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
9. “Die With the Outlaws” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “Sins of the Fathers” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)
12. “North of Laramie” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “The Oracle” by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
14. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Pocket)
15. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
