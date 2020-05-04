Here is a list of agencies available to help.

Daymark Recovery Services, Mobile Crisis/Engagement Services

866-275-9552

Daymark Recovery Services Open Access & Behavioral Health Urgent Clinic

650 N. Highland Avenue, Suite 100, Winston-Salem

336-607-8523

Mental Health Association of Forsyth County

1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem

336-768-3880

Novant Behavioral Health Assessment Center

175 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 100, Winston-Salem

336-718-3550 Assessments by phone only; caller must have insurance.

Old Vineyard Behavioral Health 24-hour Assessment Center

3627 Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem

888-477-1287 or 855-234-5920

24-hour mental health crisis/call services

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

800-939-5911

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255

Novant Behavioral Health Outpatient & Assessment Center

800-718-3550

Veterans Administration Crisis Line

800-273-8255, ext. 1

