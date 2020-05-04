Here is a list of agencies available to help.
Daymark Recovery Services, Mobile Crisis/Engagement Services
866-275-9552
Daymark Recovery Services Open Access & Behavioral Health Urgent Clinic
650 N. Highland Avenue, Suite 100, Winston-Salem
336-607-8523
Mental Health Association of Forsyth County
1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem
336-768-3880
Novant Behavioral Health Assessment Center
175 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 100, Winston-Salem
336-718-3550 Assessments by phone only; caller must have insurance.
Old Vineyard Behavioral Health 24-hour Assessment Center
3627 Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem
888-477-1287 or 855-234-5920
24-hour mental health crisis/call services
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare
800-939-5911
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
Novant Behavioral Health Outpatient & Assessment Center
800-718-3550
Veterans Administration Crisis Line
800-273-8255, ext. 1
