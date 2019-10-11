Correction
A story Friday on page A4 incorrectly reported that Ward Miller, who was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on Interstate 40 in Iredell County, attended St. James AME Church. Miller was a member of Goler Memorial AME Zion Church at the time of his death.
You can report an error by calling
336-727-7307 or by emailing
