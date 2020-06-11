Virus vaccine to begin big study in July
The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China.
Where to do crucial, late-stage testing and how many volunteers are needed to roll up their sleeves are big worries for health officials as the virus spread starts tapering off in parts of the world.
Moderna Inc. said Thursday the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested in 30,000 people in the U.S. Some will get the real shot and some a dummy shot, as scientists carefully compare which group winds up with the most infections.
With far fewer COVID-19 cases in China, Sinovac Biotech turned to Brazil, the epicenter of Latin America’s outbreak, for at least part of its final testing. The government of São Paulo announced Thursday that Sinovac will ship enough of its experimental vaccine to test in 9,000 Brazilians starting next month.
If it works, “with this vaccine we will be able to immunize millions of Brazilians,” said São Paulo´s Gov. Joao Doria.
Trump says he’ll pursue police standardsDALLAS — President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force,” while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
He also defended his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests that erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd, boasting, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.”
Trump offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas. The call for establishing a national use-of-force standard amounted to his first concrete proposal for police reform in response to the national outcry following Floyd’s death in a violent encounter with Minneapolis police.
The president also acknowledged that law enforcement may have some “bad apples,” but he said it is unfair to broadly paint police officers as bigots.
“We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear,” Trump said. “But we’ll make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or bigots.”
Garth Brooks to hold drive-in movie concert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters in June across the country.
Brooks announced the June 27th concert event on Thursday.
The concert will be created in Nashville, Tenn., and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.
The concert event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.
Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”
Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.
Fla. official raises her middle fingers
SURFSIDE, Fla. — A commissioner of a South Florida town displayed two middle fingers during an online meeting after the mayor muted her during a contentious discussion about a proposed anti-discrimination resolution.
Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer made the gesture to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett during the Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
The mayor had been offering his views on the resolution when Salzhauer interrupted him, saying he was misinterpreting an email she had sent on the matter. Burkett can be seen typing on his keyboard as Salzhauer continues to speak but her audio becomes muted.
“First of all, I’m going to finish my comments, and then you’ll get to speak, OK?” Burkett said.
When she realized she had been muted, Salzhauer displayed two middle fingers.
On Wednesday, Salzhauer told the Miami Herald it wasn’t “ideal behavior,” but that “it was the last straw.”
“He was constantly muting me every time I would talk,” Salzhauer said. “So I flipped him the bird. I’m from New York. It’s what we do.”
