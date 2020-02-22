Pathologist testifies in Miss. shooting trial
MAGNOLIA, Miss. — A deputy sheriff responding to a domestic dispute was killed by a shot to the left side of his head, a forensic pathologist testified Friday in the death-penalty trial of a man charged with killing the deputy and seven other people in Mississippi.
The defendant, Willie Cory Godbolt, kept his head lowered as photos of the deceased Lincoln County deputy, William Durr, were shown on a screen in the courtroom during the seventh day of testimony, the Daily Leader reported.
Godbolt, 37, previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery. According to testimony earlier in the trial, law enforcement was called after Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home on May 27, 2017, and argued with his estranged wife about their children.
Durr, Barbara Mitchell, Toccara May and Brenda May were shot to death that night. Two more people — 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell and 11-year-old Austin Edwards — were killed at a second home in the early hours of May 28, 2017. Ferral Burage and Sheila Burage, a married couple, were shot to death at a third home a few hours later. Godbolt was arrested near a business as he walked from the Burages’ house, investigators said.
Jurors and about 75 other people in the courtroom Friday saw autopsy photos of Durr, Brenda May and Blackwell. Circuit Judge David Strong warned people about the graphic nature of the photos, and about 10 spectators left before they were shown.
J. Brent Davis with the state medical examiner’s office said Durr was shot three times — in his face, his back and the back of his head. Earlier in the week, Sheena May, Godbolt’s ex-wife, testified she saw Godbolt shoot Durr in the face.
History lesson on Trump draws criticism
TOWSON, Md. — Republican lawmakers in Maryland are criticizing a history lesson at a public high school near Baltimore that compared President Donald Trump with Nazis and communists.
A slide used in an Advanced Placement history class at Loch Raven High School in Towson shows a picture of Trump above pictures of a Nazi swastika and a flag of the Soviet Union. Two captions read “wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall” and “oh, THAT is why it sounds so familiar!”
The Baltimore Sun reports that state Delegate Kathy Szeliga arranged for copies of the slide and the school system’s response to be sent to her fellow Baltimore County lawmaker. She also posted the image on Facebook.
“It is horrific. It is educational malfeasance,” Szeliga said Friday at a meeting of the county’s delegation.
Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach called it “a piece of propaganda” that didn’t belong in a classroom.
The school system said the slide was not part of the resources it provides for AP history teachers.
Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County schools, said students in advanced high school classes are “discerning, intelligent students who are going to be able to draw their own inferences and draw their own conclusions.”
Debris found in fuel tanks of grounded jets
CHICAGO — Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70% of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday.
Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among 400 built in the past year that Boeing hasn’t been able to deliver to airline customers.
Boeing temporarily halted production last month because the planes were grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.
Although debris hasn’t been linked to those crashes, metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires. On Tuesday the company had said debris was found in “several” planes but it did not give a precise number.
The debris was discovered during maintenance on parked planes, and Boeing said it immediately made corrections in its production system to prevent a recurrence.
Assange supporters rally in London
LONDON — Hundreds of supporters of Julian Assange marched through London on Saturday to pressure the U.K. government into refusing to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the United States to face spying charges.
Famous backers, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined the crowd protesting the U.S. espionage charges against the founder of the secret-spilling website. An extradition hearing for Assange is due to begin Monday in London.
WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson told a rally outside Parliament that the prosecution of Assange represented “a dark force against (those) who want justice, transparency and truth.”
The Associated Press
