Man tracks down driver who killed wife
CORONA, Calif. — A Southern California man who made it his mission to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife and mother of their eight children led police to an 85-year-old suspect, who was arrested, authorities said.
Brenda Richardson died after a white Lexus struck her motorcycle last week in Corona, police said.
While at the intersection where the collision occurred, Rod Richardson said he spotted the entrance of an apartment complex.
“Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying ‘you need to go in,’” Richardson said.
As soon as he entered the complex, he saw a white Lexus with damage to passenger’s side front door.
Swiss voters approve anti-bias measure
BERLIN — Swiss voters approved by a wide margin Sunday a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.
Switzerland’s parliament in late 2018 approved expanding the country’s existing anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person’s sexual orientation.
Opponents of the move insisted it violated people’s right to freedom of opinion and gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.
Man charged after driving into GOP tent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Florida is under arrest after he deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans, authorities in Jacksonville said Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.
The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”
Local media said there were no injuries.
The Associated Press
