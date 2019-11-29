3 people stabbed in attack in Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An assailant stabbed three people Friday night in a busy shopping district in the Netherlands, and police were searching for the suspect, authorities said.
The attack came just hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers. Police treated it as a terrorist attack.
A Dutch police spokeswoman said it was too early to establish a motive for the attack in The Hague.
The victims, all minors, were released from the hospital late Friday.
Placido Domingo disputes allegations
MADRID — Placido Domingo is disputing allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying he has always behaved like a gentleman but that “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.”
The 78-year-old Spanish opera legend told the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial in an interview published Friday that he feels strong despite the accusations, which he called a “nightmare.” He said he intends to continue performing at least until the end of his planned engagements running through 2021.
The Associated Press reported in August and September that more than 20 women who worked with Domingo in the opera world accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior, including unwanted touching and sudden attempts to kiss them, and of sometimes damaging their careers if they rejected him.
Cryptocurrency expert charged over sanctionsNEW YORK — Federal prosecutors have charged a cryptocurrency expert with violating economic sanctions against North Korea by presenting at a conference there this year after the U.S. government denied his request to travel to Pyongyang.
Virgil Griffith, 36, was awaiting a federal court appearance Friday in Los Angeles, a day after he was arrested.
Griffith is an American citizen but lives in Singapore.
Federal prosecutors said Griffith secured a visa through “a (North Korean) diplomatic mission facility” in Manhattan for 100 euros and then traveled to the country through China in April.
The Associated Press
