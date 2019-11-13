Federal government’s deficit is its largest in seven years
WASHINGTON — The federal government, which ended the 2019 budget year with its largest deficit in seven years, began the new budget year with a deficit in October that was 33.8% bigger than a year ago as spending hit a record.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the deficit last month totaled $134.5 billion, up from a shortfall in October 2018 of $100.5 billion.
The government ran up a deficit of $984.4 billion for the 2019 budget year that ended Sept. 30, 26% larger than in 2018.
The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for 2020 will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.
Executive sentenced to prison in college bribery scandal
BOSTON — A former California insurance executive was sentenced to six months in prison for paying $450,000 to get his son and daughter admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.
Toby MacFarlane, 56, of Del Mar, Calif., was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to fraud and conspiracy in June. His prison sentence is the longest among 12 other parents who have been sentenced in the widespread college admissions scandal.
MacFarlane paid $200,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to get his daughter admitted to USC as a soccer recruit in 2014, authorities said. A phony athlete profile created for his daughter said she was a three-time “US Club Soccer All American,” even though she never earned the honor.
MacFarlane later paid an additional $250,000 to get his son into USC as a basketball recruit in 2017, investigators said.
Calif. utility to pay $360 million in wildfire settlement
LOS ANGELES — Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $360 million to local governments to settle lawsuits over deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment during the last two years, including one blamed for a mudslide that killed more than 20 people, the utility and attorneys announced Wednesday.
The sum will reimburse counties, cities and other public agencies for firefighting costs and repairing damage from two of the region’s worst blazes. The figure will not fully repay taxpayer costs, but it will help pay the bills to rebuild roads, other infrastructure and clean up debris, among other things, said attorney John Fiske, who represents local governments.
Disney’s streaming service attracts 10 million at launch
NEW YORK — Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.
Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.
Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.
Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.
Political clashes break out over Bolivia’s disputed presidentcy
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Renewed clashes rocked Bolivia’s capital Wednesday as the woman who claimed the presidency, a second-tier lawmaker thrust into the post because of a power vacuum, faced challenges to her leadership from supporters of the ousted Evo Morales.
A day after Jeanine Añez assumed power, violent clashes broke out between rock-throwing Morales’ backers and police in riot gear, who fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the large crowd of protesters as fighter jets flew low overhead in a show of force.
Opposition was also building in Congress, where lawmakers loyal to Morales were mounting a challenge to Añez’s legitimacy by trying to hold new sessions that would undermine her claim to the presidency. The sessions — dismissed as invalid by Añez’s faction — added to the political uncertainty following the resignation of Morales, the nation’s first indigenous leader, after nearly 14 years in power.
— The Associated Press
