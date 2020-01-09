Suspect charged with hate crime
NEW YORK — A federal grand jury handed up hate crime charges Thursday against the man accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City.
The indictment charges Grafton Thomas with five counts each of attempting to kill victims based on their religion and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon.
Thomas, 37, also faces state charges in the Dec. 28 attack inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y. He is being held without bail on the federal charges.
Authorities have said they found a blood-stained 18-inch machete in Thomas’ car, along with a knife smeared with dried blood and hair.
Britain passes bill authorizing Brexit
LONDON — Britain passed a long-elusive milestone on the road to Brexit on Thursday when the House of Commons approved a bill authorizing the country’s departure from the European Union at the end of the month.
Lawmakers voted by 330-231 to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which sets the terms of Britain’s departure from the 28-nation bloc.
The bill was approved after three days of debate that brought none of the frayed tempers, late-night sessions and knife-edge votes that marked previous rounds of Brexit wrangling.
— The Associated Press
