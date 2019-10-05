North Korea talks ‘break down’
HELSINKI — North Korea’s chief negotiator said Saturday that discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang’s nuclear program have broken down, but Washington said the two sides had “good discussions” that it intends to build on in two weeks.
The North Korean negotiator, Kim Miyong Gil, said the talks in Stockholm had “not fulfilled our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased about it.” Speaking outside the North Korean Embassy, he read a statement in Korean that a translator next to him read in English.
Kim said negotiations broke down “entirely because the U.S. has not discarded its old stance and attitude.”
Saturday’s talks were the first between the U.S. and North Korea since the February breakdown of the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.
North Korea has since resumed missile tests, including an underwater-launched missile that fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone Wednesday.
State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Kim’s comments did “not reflect the content or the spirit” of the “good discussions,” adding that the U.S. accepted an invitation from Sweden to return to Stockholm in two weeks to continue discussions.
Wife of U.S. diplomat flees after accident
LONDON — The wife of an American diplomat has left the country after reportedly becoming a suspect in a fatal traffic accident.
Police in Northamptonshire said Saturday they had been treating an unidentified 42-year-old woman as a suspect and that she had indicated she didn’t plan to leave Britain.
The woman has been widely described across British media as the wife of a U.S. diplomat.
Police said they were preparing to arrest and formally interview the woman, who has not been named.
The accident on Aug. 27 killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn after his motorcycle collided with a car near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force.
The U.S. Embassy in London offered its “deepest sympathies” to the family of the deceased and said it will continue to be in “close contact” with the appropriate British authorities.
Warren fires staffer for inappropriateness
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign dismissed its national organizing director following “multiple complaints” of inappropriate behavior.
Spokeswoman Kristen Orthman says the campaign received complaints about Rich McDaniel over the past two weeks and retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. McDaniel was fired after the campaign determined that his reported conduct was “inconsistent” with its values.
In a statement to Politico, McDaniel said he “would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values” and he wished his former colleagues well.
McDaniel worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid and Doug Jones’ successful Senate run in Alabama in 2017.
Hanson brother hurt in motorcycle crash
TULSA, Okla. — Zac Hanson of the pop music band Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma this week.
The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs and a cracked scapula.
Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”
Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride.
Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.
Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song “MMMBop.”
Seven toddlers wander into traffic
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after seven toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice.
The Arizona Republic reports that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning. Several drivers had to slam on their brakes, get out of their cars and corral the children, who were as young as about 18 months.
A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody had noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a gate that malfunctioned.
Gilbert police are investigating the incident.
The school said it contacted the parents of the children involved, suspended teachers and self-reported to the state’s childcare licensing agency.
Bear cubs locked in van honk for rescue
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out. He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.
Prince Harry sues two tabloids over ‘hacking’
LONDON — Prince Harry is suing The Sun and the Daily Mirror, two of Britain’s most popular tabloid newspapers, over alleged phone hacking.
Buckingham Palace confirmed Saturday that claims regarding “illegal interception of voicemail messages” were filed on Harry’s behalf. The palace declined to say more or provide details “given the particulars of the claims are not yet public.”
News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and the now defunct News of the World, acknowledged the prince’s High Court action while Reach, which owns the Mirror, said it was “aware that proceedings have been issued” but hasn’t received notice of the inquiry.
The cases escalate Harry’s fight with the British tabloids. It comes days after his American wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the Mail for alleged copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law after the paper published a letter she wrote to her father.
The Associated Press
