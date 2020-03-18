Astronaut Al Worden dies at age 88
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon alone in 1971 while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover, died Wednesday at age 88.
Worden died in his sleep at a rehab center in Houston following treatment for an infection, said friend and colleague Tom Kallman.
“Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will never be forgotten,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. He also praised Worden for his appearances on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” to explain his moon mission to children.
Kathy Griffin’s mother dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — The mother of comedian Kathy Griffin, who inspired many of the jokes in her famous daughter’s standup routines, has died. Maggie Griffin was 99.
“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away” Tuesday, Kathy Griffin tweeted. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared.”
The sweet, impish and quick-tongued Maggie Griffin was a frequent presence in her daughter’s reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” in the early 2000s.
State visit for Spain’s king is postponed
WASHINGTON — The White House is postponing an upcoming state visit by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit, including a black-tie state dinner to be hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, had been announced for April 21.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham cited the coronavirus pandemic in announcing the postponement on Wednesday.
Facebook: Bug behind blocked virus stories
Facebook said a bug in its anti-spam system temporarily blocked the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company was working on a fix for the problem.
Users complained that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak were blocked by the company’s automated system.
Later on Tuesday, Rosen tweeted that Facebook had restored all the incorrectly deleted posts, which also covered topics beyond the coronavirus.
Rosen said the problems were unrelated to any changes in Facebook’s content-moderator workforce.
The Associated Press
