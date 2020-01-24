Actor says delay will make ‘Star Wars’ series better
LOS ANGELES — Ewan McGregor says any delay in completing work on in his new Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” streaming series will be brief and is aimed at making it better.
McGregor addressed trade reports that the Disney Plus series had been placed on hold at an event Thursday promoting his latest film “Birds of Prey.”
“It’s only just slid back a bit,” McGregor told The Associated Press. “But we’re still shooting it. I think it’ll still be aired when it was meant to be and I’m really excited about it.”
The series will focus on Kenobi, a Jedi master, in the years before the events of the first “Star Wars” film.
Moms stage ‘nurse-in’ in restaurant to show solidarity
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Moms have come to the defense of a mother who says she was asked to cover up while breastfeeding inside a Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
Mothers held a “nurse-in” this week at the fast food restaurant near Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Samantha McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter in a booth with her 9-year-old niece at the restaurant Monday when a manager approached. McIntosh says the manager told her they’d had a complaint and asked her to cover herself.
“And now with half the restaurant watching this scene unfold, including my young niece, I have a decision to make, McIntosh posted on Facebook. “So I quickly unlatch and tell the manager I will finish feeding her later ... ”
A spokesperson for the Georgia-based company said in an email that the operator of the franchise has apologized to McIntosh.
Pence to Pope Francis: ‘You made me a hero’
VATICAN CITY — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, discussing the anti-abortion march in Washington and telling the pontiff, “You made me a hero” back home by granting him a private audience.
The pope and the vice president had a private hour-long conversation. Pence was beaming after the meeting, which appeared to be particularly cordial.
The hero description apparently referred to Pence’s Catholic family upbringing. He later became an evangelical Christian.
Former child services worker accused of pimping client
MEDIA, Pa. — A former child services caseworker has been charged with human trafficking, accused of recruiting a mother who was her client into prostitution in exchange for a favorable custody recommendation, authorities said.
Candace Talley, 27, of Winslow, N.J., was working for the Division of Children and Youth Services in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, when she coerced the mother, whose children were in foster care and whose case Talley was managing, into working as a prostitute, the Delaware County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Talley drove the woman to and from jobs and took more than 25% of the money that was made, authorities said.
German car club shifts stance on Autobahn speed limit
BERLIN — Germany’s biggest car club said Friday it is shifting its position on the introduction of a general speed limit on the Autobahn to “neutral.”
The ADAC, which counts about one in four Germans among its members, said it would refrain from making any recommendations “until further notice” amid growing demands for Germany to pull level with neighboring countries that restrict speeds on their highways.
Proponents say a general speed limit of 81 mph or less would reduce the risk and severity of accidents, and lower greenhouse gas emissions from cars with combustion engines.
Opponents argue that Germany’s Autobahn is safe and bigger emissions cuts can be achieved through other means.
The Associated Press
