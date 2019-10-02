Trio faces charges in rappers overdose
LOS ANGELES — Three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him, U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday.
A grand jury indictment that was unsealed in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018.
Cameron Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, Calif.; Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles; and Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., were previously charged with drug-related offenses. Wednesday’s charges add the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death.
Miller, 26, died of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.
NFL owner to back black news network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan disclosed Wednesday that he will be the majority investor in the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African American viewers, giving the network a deep pocket as it launches next month.
The network has been in the works for years and an announcement about its launch was made earlier this year. But Khan’s backing gives it a substantial boost.
He declined to say how much he would invest initially but said it would be enough to keep the network running for a long time.
Johnson offers new Brexit deal to EU
MANCHESTER, England — The U.K. offered the European Union a proposed last-minute Brexit deal on Wednesday that it said represents a realistic compromise for both sides, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to hold “rapid negotiations towards a solution” after years of wrangling.
With Britain due to leave the bloc at the end of this month, Johnson said in a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that not reaching a deal would be “a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible.” He did not mention that the EU and the U.K. did reach a deal in 2018 — only for it to be rejected, three times, by Britain’s Parliament.
The EU gave the proposals a guarded welcome and said the two sides would negotiate over the coming days. Juncker said he welcomed Johnson’s “determination” to make progress but noted there were still some “problematic” areas.
