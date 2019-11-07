Victims of ambush buried in Mexico
LA MORA, Mexico — As Mexican soldiers stood guard, a mother and two sons were laid to rest in hand-hewn pine coffins in a single grave dug out of the rocky soil Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.
Mourners filed past the coffins to view the bodies and pay their final respects to Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2.
They were laid to rest together, just as they died together Monday when attackers fired a hail of bullets at their SUV on a dirt road leading to another settlement, Colonia LeBaron. Six children and three women in all were killed in the attack on the convoy of three SUVs.
In a raw, tearful service, relatives recounted valiant efforts to try to rescue their loved ones after the ambush, and how some of the children walked miles out of the mountains to the town, about 70 miles south of the border.
There was no talk of revenge in the deeply religious community, only justice.
“God will take care of the wicked,” Jay Ray, Dawna’s father, said in a eulogy.
Jeff Sessions to seek his old Senate seat
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he wants to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, where he’s been a conservative icon and dominant vote-getter since the 1990s.
But it’s already clear that President Donald Trump’s enmity toward him, along with an established field of competitors, means he’ll have to battle his way to the Republican nomination.
Sessions, 72, announced his 2020 run on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which touted Sessions’ appearance as his first national television interview since he resigned from the Trump administration in November 2018.
Witness at Stone trial describes relationship
WASHINGTON — A key witness in the trial of Roger Stone on Thursday described the breakdown in their unlikely relationship that culminated in special counsel Robert Mueller filing charges against Stone.
Randy Credico’s interactions with Stone are at the heart of the case against the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump. Stone is accused of lying to Congress to conceal his efforts to contact WikiLeaks for information on the Russian-hacked Democratic National Committee emails and then tampering with a witness —Credico — by trying to prevent him from contradicting Stone’s testimony. He denies any wrongdoing.
The appearance of Credico, a radio talk show host and comedian, brought a dose of levity to a case that has so far revolved around the close examination of hundreds of texts and emails. He initially gave his occupation as “professional witness.”
The Associated Press
