Trump names new
intelligence chief
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday named Joseph Maguire, the nation’s top counterterrorism official, as acting national intelligence director, part of a leadership shake-up at the agency that oversees 17 U.S. spy agencies.
Maguire will become acting director on Aug. 15, the same day that National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect. It’s also the same day that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon will be walking out the door. Democrats accused Trump of pushing out two dedicated intelligence professionals.
Coats praised Maguire, saying in a statement that he “has had a long, distinguished career” and will lead the intelligence community with distinction.
It’s unclear if Trump plans to also nominate Maguire to formally replace Coats.
After Coats announced his retirement late last month, the president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the new director of national intelligence. But Ratcliffe removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.
Police: Bloody stabbing
suspect fueled by ‘hate’
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — A gang member who killed four people and wounded two others in random stabbings across two Southern California cities has a violent past, police said Thursday, and court records show he was free on bail for a charge last month of carrying a concealed dagger.
Zachary Castaneda “could have injured or killed many other people” had he not been arrested Wednesday after two-hours of robberies and vicious knife attacks, Garden Grove police Chief Tom DaRe said Thursday.
A blood-covered Castaneda was taken into custody when he walked out of a convenience store in neighboring Santa Ana, dropping a knife and gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed, police said.
Castaneda was kept in restraints as detectives tried to interview him.
“He remained violent with us through the night,” DaRe said. “He never told us why he did this.”
Castaneda’s long criminal record includes prison stints for possession of meth for sale while armed with an assault rifle and car theft.
Puerto Rico considers a fourth governor
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week following angry street protests, top officials from new leader Wanda Vázquez’s own party talked openly Thursday about their desire to see a fourth take over the position.
Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who played a key role in the successful court challenge to the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi as governor after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned, publicly backed Jenniffer González — Puerto Rico’s non-voting representative in Congress — to be secretary of state, which would put her first in line to become governor if the office should be vacated again.
“If she’s good over there, she would be even better here,” Schatz said after he emerged from a more than four-hour meeting with 66 party members, including senators and mayors.
He said González had everyone’s support, but he added that he would not ask Vázquez to step down.
The Associated Press