Va. delegates pick first female speaker
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s House of Delegates is expected to soon have its first female speaker in its 400-year history, as the chamber’s incoming Democrats chose a veteran legislator for the post Saturday.
Democratic delegates for the upcoming session picked Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee.
Filler-Corn’s election as speaker on the session’s first day in January is anticipated because Democrats on Tuesday won a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.
Republicans lost their slim seat advantages in both the state House and Senate , giving Democrats led by Gov. Ralph Northam the ability to pass stricter gun laws and a higher minimum wage, as well as change rules barring the removal of Confederate war memorials.
“This is a tremendous honor I don’t take lightly and I’m ready to move forward,” Filler-Corn told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We had a historic night on Tuesday and we had a historic day today, so I’m looking forward to continuing to stand up for the issues and values that are so important to Virginians. And we’re thrilled to be in the majority.”
House Democratic Caucus members on Saturday also picked Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria as the new majority leader, meaning she’ll be the first woman and first African American to hold that job.
Tree takes its place at Rockefeller Center
NEW YORK — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago has been installed at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.
The 77-foot tree from the village of Florida, N.Y., was lifted into place Saturday.
Carol Schultz bought the sapling in 1959 and put it on a table. She planted it in her front yard after the Christmas season and watched it grow.
Schultz and her companion, Richard O’Donnell, went onto Rockefeller Center’s website in 2010 and entered the tree into the selection pool. They learned earlier this year that it had made the cut.
The tree was chopped down Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.
The televised lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4.
Cold air from Siberia moving across U.S.
CHICAGO — Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday. For example, the Tuesday expected high of 23 degrees at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would be a full 5 degrees lower than the record-low set in 1995, he said.
The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are as much as 30 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
Donofrio said the leading edge of the system will bring some snow this weekend and on Monday, which is Veterans Day. Although the snow is expected to taper off on Monday, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.
Airline passenger charged in groping
TULSA, Okla. — A Utah man accused of groping another passenger on a Salt Lake City-bound American Airlines flight that diverted to Tulsa for his arrest has been charged with abusive sexual contact.
The man, identified in court records as James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy, 32, was charged by federal prosecutors Friday.
An FBI agent said in an affidavit that Cholewinski touched the arm of a woman next to him Tuesday, and she pushed his hands away.
The woman said Cholewinski then grabbed her crotch, she pushed his hand away and told him to stop, at which point he held up his hands and said he was sorry.
Flight attendants moved the woman and her daughter to different seats. The American Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C, to Salt Lake City made an unscheduled stop in Tulsa, where Cholewinski was arrested.
Airport police charged him with public intoxication, then turned the case over to the FBI, which filed the sexual contact complaint.
Cholewinski lives in Murray, Utah, according to federal officials, who believe he also goes by the name Cholewinski-Boyd.
The Associated Press
