Jimmy Carter released from hospital
AMERICUS, Ga. — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection.
Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.
Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.
He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.
Judge halts building of private border wall
HOUSTON — A local judge in South Texas has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build their planned private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande.
State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier. Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in the South Texas city of Edinburg.
Feud over mowing led to death, woman says
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman says her fiance was killed by their next-door neighbor during a longstanding dispute that began over who was allowed to mow the grass between their homes.
In a video posted to Facebook this month, 43-year-old Davey Roach Jr. said he was concerned about his neighbor who always carried a gun and had a security camera surveying his house, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Roach complained to Rocky Top police saying George Patterson, 67, had repeatedly threatened his family. Four days later, Patterson shot Roach to death following another argument in front of their homes, authorities said.
19 people rescued from snowed-in cabin
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin after a weekend blizzard swept the area.
The Menominee County Road Commission said a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County’s Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle. The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64.
They had been there since Saturday. The cabin is about 6 miles off the main road along an unplowed road that was buried under a 2-foot snowfall, WLUC-TV reported.
— The Associated Press
