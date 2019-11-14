Trump to ask justices to rule on his tax returns
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns, in a test of the president’s ability to defy investigations.
The filing Thursday sets the stage for a high court showdown over the tax returns Trump has refused to release, unlike every other modern president. The justices also could weigh in more broadly on Trump’s claim that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted or investigated for crimes.
The subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney is seeking Trump’s tax returns back to 2011 from his accounting firm as part of a criminal investigation. Trump’s lawyers say a criminal probe of the president at the state or local level is unconstitutional and unprecedented in American history.
Lower courts have so far rejected Trump’s claims of immunity.
Deval Patrick enters bid for Democratic nomination
CONCORD, N.H. — Deval Patrick launched what he acknowledged to be a “Hail Mary” bid on Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination, testing whether voters sifting through an already crowded field are open to hearing from new candidates less than three months before the primary voting officially begins.
Raised in poverty on the South Side of Chicago, Patrick made history in 2007 as the first black governor of Massachusetts. He has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of advisers, which could help him quickly establish contacts and raise money in the critical states that begin voting in February.
Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin concedes to Democratic rival
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded to Democratic archnemesis Andy Beshear on Thursday, putting an end to Kentucky’s bitterly fought governor’s race and setting the stage for divided government in a GOP stronghold.
Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, made the dramatic announcement outside his statehouse office on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals at the governor’s request. Bevin, trailing by several thousand votes, acknowledged the recanvass wouldn’t change the outcome.
Trump’s energy pick makes promises on nuclear waste
RENO, Nev. — President Donald Trump’s pick to become the next U.S. energy secretary pledged Thursday to uphold his predecessor’s promise to begin removing weapons-grade plutonium the government secretly shipped last year to a security site in southern Nevada.
Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette also said under questioning from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a committee hearing on his nomination in Washington D.C. that the department won’t take any action to restart efforts to build a nuclear waste repository at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain before Congress decides whether to finance the effort.
Jimmy Carter up, walking a day after surgery
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was already “up and walking” just a day after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls, his pastor said.
The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter, 95, in an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.
Tensions rise on TV when Conway is asked about her husband
NEW YORK — Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he embarrassed himself following a tense exchange Thursday where he asked the White House counselor to respond to her husband’s criticism of President Donald Trump on television.
Lawyer George Conway has frequently attacked his wife’s boss on social media. MSNBC brought him into the studio Wednesday to serve as an analyst during its coverage of impeachment hearings.
Blitzer, in and in-studio interview with Kellyanne Conway on Thursday said he had a sensitive question for her.
“I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” he said. “I know there are issues there.”
Conway seemed taken aback.
“What did you say?” she asked. “You don’t want to talk about my marriage but there are issues there? Why would you say that?”
Conway wondered why Blitzer brought up her husband.
“Because he’s a legal scholar, he’s a lawyer and he was really going after the president of the United States,” Blitzer said.
The Associated Press
