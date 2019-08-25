Tropical Storm Dorian
heads to Caribbean
MIAMI — Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has strengthened as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dorian’s center was about 375 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving westward at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and its dependencies, as well as for Martinique.
Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian’s progress.
Sheriff: Deputy lied
about shooting
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County deputy lied when he said he was shot in the shoulder while standing in a sheriff’s station parking lot last week and will face a criminal investigation, authorities said.
“The reported sniper assault was fabricated” by Deputy Angel Reinosa, Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late Saturday.
Reinosa, 21, made a frantic radio call Wednesday claiming he’d been shot by someone in a nearby building as he walked to his car outside the Lancaster station, prompting a huge police response.
Hong Kong police draw
guns on protesters
HONG KONG — Hong Kong police drew their guns Sunday night after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time, an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the city’s government and residents.
The day’s main showdown took place on a major drag in the outlying Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a nearby park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to obstruct police.
After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police. The result was a surreal scene of small fires and scattered paving bricks on the street between the two sides, rising clouds of tear gas and green and blue laser lights pointed by the protesters at the police.
Musician hosts event
for shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio — Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.
A large crowd gathered at the musician’s service in a park in Dayton. The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle.
Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting. That event was expected to feature national and local entertainers.
Organizers of Sunday night’s “Gem City Shine” event say it would be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.
Gas explosion
damages offices
A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged a Maryland office complex and shopping center Sunday morning, ripping away part of the facade and exposing twisted metal, authorities said.
No injuries were reported in the thundering blast, which occurred at about 8 a.m. It came after authorities said they had evacuated the area around the complex because of a suspected early morning gas leak near the complex in Columbia, Md.
Fire crews responded about an hour before the explosion because of a fire alarm that was upgraded to a report of a gas leak in the parking lot, officials said. When fire personnel arrived, they immediately evacuated everyone from the surrounding area and made sure the building was vacant.
The subsequent explosion ripped away a significant part of the facade, scattering debris.
The Rock honeymoons
at Disney convention
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.
He says his new wife didn’t mind.
“She loved it because she knows D23— as she knows — is named after me. Dwayne. That’s where the D comes from,” Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. “We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful.”
Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride.
