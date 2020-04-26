Average U.S price of regular-grade gasoline falls 9 cents in two weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.
Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.
Maryland fields hundreds of calls over Trump’s disinfectant musings
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s health department fielded hundreds of calls from residents asking about ingesting disinfectants after President Donald Trump wondered aloud if that could fight COVID-19, Gov Larry Hogan said Sunday.
The Republican governor spoke about the emergency hotline calls and Trump’s offhand comment during appearances on CBS’ “Face The Nation” and ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning. On Friday, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency tweeted a “reminder” that under no circumstances should any disinfectant be injected or ingested.
Hogan said “communicating very clearly on the facts” has been important to him since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message. We had hundreds of calls come into our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus,” he said during his ABC appearance.
Lightning kills at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms in India
PATNA, India — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.
Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.
They were plucking vegetables in farms, about 35 miles north of Patna, the state capital. Amrit said nine villagers died on the spot and one later died in a hospital.
In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.
