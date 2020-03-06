Dispaly of Nazi flag condemned
WASHINGTON — The display of a Nazi flag by a man at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Arizona drew condemnation from Jewish American groups and his main rival in the Democratic presidential primary on Friday amid ongoing worries about Democratic candidates’ security at public events.
Images of a flag depicting the Nazi swastika symbol that was briefly displayed at Sanders’ Thursday night rally in Phoenix began circulating online after the incident. The moment also elicited warnings about anti-Semitism directed at the Jewish Sanders, who has talked about members of his father’s family being “wiped out” by the Holocaust.
The American Jewish Committee tweeted in response to reports of the Sanders rally display that “Nazi flags are symbols of pure hate and have no place anywhere in America, much less in a rally for a Jewish presidential candidate.”
Mom guilty in death of disabled girl
APPLETON, Wis. — A Wisconsin mother convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter and causing her death has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
The girl, Brianna Gussert, was found dead in her bedroom in May 2017. An investigation found she died primarily of sepsis after she was left alone for days.
Her mother, Nicole Gussert, 39, of Appleton, was given two years credit for time served and 10 years of probation during sentencing Thursday in Outagamie County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to an additional four years for selling her prescription Adderall to friends.
Before she was sentenced, Gussert described the care she provided Brianna in the last months of her life as “unacceptable.” She told the judge her actions weren’t out of “malice or spite,” that she had loved her daughter very much and that she “failed her.”
Gussert pleaded no contest in February 2019 and was convicted of neglecting a child, causing death, and possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.
5 people at wildlife lab have latent TB
DETROIT — Five people who worked in a Michigan wildlife disease lab have been diagnosed with a latent form of tuberculosis, a spokesman said Friday.
The Department of Natural Resources’ lab processes thousands of deer heads during the annual hunting season to check for chronic wasting disease and bovine TB.
TB is an illness caused by bacteria that attack the lungs. It can be fatal, although a latent form shows no symptoms, doesn’t make people feel sick and is not contagious, according to federal health experts. It typically involves treatment to prevent full-blown TB.
Gunmen kill 32 at gathering in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunmen opened fire Friday at a ceremony here in Afghanistan’s capital attended by prominent political leaders, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens more before the two attackers were slain by police, officials said.
The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website.
ISIS militants have declared war on Afghanistan’s Shiites, and many of those at the ceremony were from the minority Shiite sect. The ceremony commemorated the 1995 slaying of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims.
The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack, which came less than a week after the U.S. and the group signed an ambitious peace deal that lays out a path for the withdrawal of American forces from the country.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.