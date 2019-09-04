Trump administration awards $2 billion to fight opioid crisis
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar says the grants come from money that President Donald Trump secured from Congress last year. Trump says “nothing is more important than defeating the opioid and addiction crisis.”
The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding $932 million to states and some U.S. territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.
Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting $900 million under a new, three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing $301 million in the first year.
Man parks Smart car in kitchen to protect it from hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple, can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.
Patrick Eldridge parked his smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn’t want it to “blow away” and to prove that he can park his car there.
Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house.
“I said there was no way he could. He said he could,” Jessica said. “So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems.”
Police say woman swapped stolen rings at two Costco stores
NUTLEY, N.J. — Authorities say a woman stole a $28,000 diamond ring from a New Jersey Costco store by replacing it with a much cheaper ring she had stolen from a different Costco.
Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge.
Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole a $2,000 diamond ring Sunday from a store in Wayne. She then traveled to the other store in Clifton and asked to see the other ring.
Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store with the more expensive one before workers realized what had happened.
Hong Kong protesters vow to not yield until all demands are met
HONG KONG — Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Wednesday the withdrawal of an extradition bill that sparked months of demonstrations, bowing to one of the protesters’ demands in the hope of ending the increasingly violent unrest.
But activists rejected the decision as insufficient and vowed not to yield until the government accepts other demands, including an independent investigation into alleged police brutality against protesters, the unconditional release of those detained and greater democracy.
The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials. It has prompted massive protests since June that disrupted transport links and caused the airport to shut down earlier this month.
British Parliament doesn’t vote on Johnson’s call for election
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Wednesday for a national election on Oct. 15, saying it was the only way out of Britain’s Brexit impasse after opposition lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a divorce deal.
But Parliament delivered Johnson his third defeat in two days, refusing to vote in sufficient numbers for a motion triggering a vote. Johnson indicated he would try again, saying an election was the only way forward, and accusing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of being afraid of the public’s judgment.
Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and he accused the opposition of trying to “overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history,” referring to the outcome of the 2016 referendum to leave the EU.
‘Polite’ man breaks into Taylor Swift’s mansion
WESTERLY, R.I. — Police say a man who broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.
Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford, N.J., man wasn’t wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
The Associated Press
