Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES... .THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE DANGEROUSLY HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES WITH LIMITED COOLING AT NIGHT. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...NEAR 90 THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN LOWERING INTO THE 80S. * TIMING...IT WILL NOT COOL BELOW 80 DEGREES IN THE URBAN LOCATIONS UNTIL AFTER 2 IN THE MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE CONSISTENTLY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL TAKE ITS TOLL ON EVEN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS. THOSE WITH CHRONIC HEALTH ISSUES NEED TO BE MONITORED CLOSELY, AND NEED TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DISTRESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&