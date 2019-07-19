Trump mocks efforts
to replace plastic straws
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are mocking efforts to replace plastic straws with paper ones and turning that disdain into a fundraising gimmick.
Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted that he was “so over paper straws. #LiberalProgress.”
Parscale said liberals would do the same to the economy: “Squeeze it until it doesn’t work.”
Later, he tweeted a link to the campaign’s online store, where supporters could buy a pack of 10 recyclable and laser-engraved “Trump Straws” for $15. Sure enough, the site now says the straws have already sold out.
Some cities are banning plastic straws because of how they affect oceans. More than 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year — though plastic straws make up less than 1% of ocean waste.
Most recycling centers don’t accept plastic straws.
Trump administration may delay
rule barring abortion referrals
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has told federally funded family planning clinics that it is considering a delay in enforcing a controversial rule that bars them from referring women for abortions. That comes after clinics had vowed defiance.
Two people attending meetings this week between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and clinic representatives told The Associated Press that officials said the clinics should be given more time to comply with the rule’s new requirements. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly before any decision has been announced.
The federal health department said Friday that its policy has not changed.
President says he’s trying to free
rapper A$AP from Swedish jail
WASHINGTON — Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, President Donald Trump said Friday he is trying to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been held in police custody in Sweden for weeks.
“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky,” Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One, where he said he had just spoken with Kanye West about Rocky’s situation.
Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as Swedish police investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in in Stockholm before appearing at a music festival.
R. Kelly ordered brought to N.Y.
on sexual abuse charges
CHICAGO — Indicted R&B singer R. Kelly has been ordered brought to New York in custody for his arraignment on sweeping racketeering charges alleging he systematically recruited young girls for sexual abuse
Kelly, who is being held without bond at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago’s Loop, will be brought by the U.S. Marshals Service to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn for an Aug. 2 hearing, court records show.
The singer will then be returned to Chicago in time for a status hearing on Sept. 4 on a separate indictment at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, according to the court records.
Smollett’s lawyers want judge
to reverse special prosecutor order
CHICAGO — Lawyers for Jussie Smollett on Friday filed motions contending that because the actor was the victim of an attack earlier this year in Chicago a judge should reverse his decision to appoint a special prosecutor.
Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin named a special prosecutor to investigate why State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges alleging the “Empire” television series actor made up the attack to promote his career. Toomin has not filled the position, nor set a date for the next hearing in the case.
In the motions filed Friday, Smollett’s defense attorneys contended the case has been “a travesty of justice.”
Members of white supremacist
group sentenced for Va. rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three members of a white supremacist group were sentenced Friday to between two and three years in prison for punching, kicking and choking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.
Members of the now-defunct Rise Above Movement were caught on camera assaulting counterprotesters before a planned “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.
Benjamin Daley, Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to riot. The men were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville by Judge Norman Moon.
Daley, 26, of Torrance, Calif., was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Gillen, 25, of Redondo Beach, Calif., received a sentence of 33 months. Miselis, 30, of Lawndale, Calif., received 27 months.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the men were motivated by “hateful ideology.”
