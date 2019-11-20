WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Council has taken James B. Dudley's name off of a one-block alley in its historic downtown.
The StarNews of Wilmington reported that the council Tuesday approved a measure to rename the alley near the Cape Fear River "Market House Alley."
The council in July named the alley for Dudley, a Wilmington native, president from 1896 to 1925 of the university now known as N.C. A&T and namesake of Dudley High School in Greensboro. City officials decided to name the alley so emergency responders could find it after a request from a nearby business owner. City officials believed the alley had no name.
But subsequent research turned up a 1898 map that designated the roadway as "Market House Alley." The alley runs alongside the former Wilmington City Market, now a collection of shops and art galleries, and a market house structure that once stood on the site dates back to at least 1769. Though city officials urged council to stick with the new Dudley name, council on a 4-3 vote opted for the alley's 19th century name.
The StarNews noted that Dudley is recognized in Wilmington with a state historical marker near his grave. The newspaper also reported that a city council member said naming an alley for Dudley wasn't a sufficient way to honor someone who played an important role in Wilmington's history at the end of the 19th century.
More coverage:
Wilmington City Council votes to rename downtown alley (WWAY-TV)
Ordinance Renaming James B. Dudley Alley to Market House Alley (Wilmington City Council)
Watch video of Wilmington City Council discussing the renaming (at www.wilmingtonnc.gov)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.