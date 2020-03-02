20161106w_nws_earlyvote

Ben Heinsohn votes as his son Lincoln Heinsohn, 6, watches at the Forsyth County Government Center in Winston-Salem on Saturday, the last day of early voting.

Voters have a slew of races in this presidential election year. The ballot includes General Assembly seats and top state posts such as governor, with many races set for primary contests to whittle down who will face off in November.

Primary races of note for Forsyth County include the U.S. House seat for the 6th Congressional District

Voters will select their party’s candidates for the N.C. House and N.C. Senate, including seats for N.C. House Districts 71, 72 and 75 in Forsyth County as well as the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners — District B, the mayor of Winston-Salem and seats on the Winston-Salem City Council in the East, North, Northeast, South, Southwest, Northwest and West wards.

Voters also will decide whether to approve a referendum proposal to increase local sales’ taxes 0.25% — a quarter on a $100 purchase. The Forsyth County commissioners have agreed to use that money to increase the salaries of the teachers in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

